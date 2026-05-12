California ex-mayor admits to acting as agent of China 

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, California , has agreed to plead guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the People's Republic of China (PRC). She agreed to plead guilty to one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government from late 2020-2022, the US Department of Justice said. The Department said that Wang's activities included promoting pro-PRC propaganda through a website called US News Center.

Legal proceedings Co-conspirator sentenced to prison Prosecutors said the site pretended to be a news source for Chinese Americans but was actually used to disseminate pro-Beijing content. According to prosecutors, Wang activities included republishing a "PRC official-written essay" that refuted charges that the Chinese government was conducting genocide against ethnic-minority Uighurs in Xinjiang. Wang's co-conspirator, Yaoning "Mike" Sun, has already been sentenced to four years in prison for similar charges. Wang faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Associate Wang allegedly said 'Thank you, leader' Federal authorities said the pair communicated with PRC officials about pre-written news pieces via encrypted messages on WeChat. Wang, according to prosecutors, shared data with a PRC official verifying that the piece had been seen more than 15,000 times after being told to publish it on her website. When the official expressed satisfaction, Wang allegedly said, "Thank you, leader."

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Public response Wang resigns from post Wang resigned from her position as mayor and council member of Arcadia on the same day she was charged. In a statement, she apologized for the mistakes. "It is important to note, however, that the conduct underlying the information and the agreement with the government relates solely to...Wang's personal life—i.e., a media platform that she once operated with someone whom she believed to be her fiancé—and not to her conduct as an elected public official," her lawyers said.

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