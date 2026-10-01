California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $14.3 billion taxes and fees
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed off on new taxes and fees totaling $14.3 billion a year.
This comes while Californians are already paying some of the highest taxes in the country, making it even tougher for people to afford living there.
Out of 156 proposed tax hikes this session, 67 actually passed, adding more pressure to everyday costs.
Two bills account for $11.47 billion
Most of the increase comes from two bills: one expands taxes to digital software and cuts business tax breaks (bringing in about $9.17 billion a year), while another adds a health plan tax expected to raise $2.3 billion each year.
The health care tax especially is causing concern among the California Medical Association and the California Association of Health Plans, who say it might go against recent voter-approved rules, making life in California even pricier for many.