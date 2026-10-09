California orders Rek to stop human versus robot fights
World
California just told tech startup Rek to stop hosting human-versus-robot fights after a recent match between a human, Frankie LaPenna, and a virtual reality-controlled robot stirred up legal concerns.
The state's athletic commission called the event unsanctioned and ordered Rek to get official approval before trying anything similar again.
Rek plans armed robot match Friday
Not backing down, Rek is now planning a fight between two armed robots; no humans in the ring this time.
The match is set for Friday.