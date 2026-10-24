California Republican Ritesh Tandon criticizes Trump over Iran and tariffs

Ritesh Tandon, running as a Republican in California's 17th Congressional District, isn't holding back: he's openly criticizing US President Donald Trump's Iran stance and blaming his tariffs for making life pricier.

"Right now, when you look into the Bay Area and across the USA, because of the tariffs that he has imposed, the prices are very high. Inflation is very high. The housing interest rate, if anybody wants to buy, earlier it was in the 4 to 5 range; right now it's in the 7.5 range. So everything, including gas prices. So certainly, President Trump, he needs to slow down," Tandon said, pointing to how it hits everyday expenses.