California's Gavin Newsom blocks executions, commutes 500+ death sentences
World
Big news from California: Gov. Gavin Newsom just changed the lives of more than 500 people on death row, commuting their sentences to life without parole.
Announced on November 5, this move blocks future executions and follows years of Newsom speaking out against the death penalty.
Newsom decision follows failed Tennessee execution
Newsom's decision comes as more Americans question capital punishment, and it puts California in line with other states reconsidering the practice.
The move also follows a failed execution in Tennessee that sparked fresh debate nationwide, making it clear the conversation about the future of the death penalty is not going away any time soon.