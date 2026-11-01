Cambridge cell biologist Marta Shahbazi missing after Spain train crash

Dr. Marta Shahbazi, a well-known cell biologist from Cambridge, is missing after a major train crash in Spain on October 28.

The accident happened near Urda, south of Madrid, when a Renfe high-speed train collided with a stationary Iryo train. Sadly, at least 69 people lost their lives.

Dr. Shahbazi was headed to accept an award when the crash happened, and her whereabouts are still unknown.