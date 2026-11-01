Cambridge cell biologist Marta Shahbazi missing after Spain train crash
World
Dr. Marta Shahbazi, a well-known cell biologist from Cambridge, is missing after a major train crash in Spain on October 28.
The accident happened near Urda, south of Madrid, when a Renfe high-speed train collided with a stationary Iryo train. Sadly, at least 69 people lost their lives.
Dr. Shahbazi was headed to accept an award when the crash happened, and her whereabouts are still unknown.
Over 540 aboard as Spain mourns
Over 540 people were on board both trains during one of Europe's deadliest rail disasters.
Three days of mourning were declared in the country, and Dr. Shahbazi's friends and colleagues at Cambridge are deeply concerned for her safety.