Canada making $90B per year off US, says Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has accused Canada of exploiting the United States through trade imbalances. He claimed that Canada has been making $90 billion per year off America for years. Despite the accusations, Trump said that negotiations are moving toward a deal, but stressed he wants a long-term agreement favorable to the American economy.
Trade negotiations
Focus on a long-term economic framework
Speaking to FOX 2's Roop Raj ahead of a rally in Michigan, Trump said, "Canada has been making $90B/year off us for years and years. They've taken advantage of our country, but we're getting close to a deal... I love Canada; I love everything about it - other than some of the leaders."
He emphasized his focus on a long-term economic framework instead of a temporary solution.
Trade talks
Trump says Canada treated US poorly
Earlier this month, Trump had said he isn't in a hurry to resume trade talks with Canada.
He accused the country of treating the US poorly and said any future agreement would require Ottawa to be "honest" with Washington.
When asked if trade negotiations would restart before the midterm elections, Trump said he wasn't sure and accused Canada of behaving badly toward America.
Statement
All I ask is honesty from Canada: Trump
Trump highlighted the perceived imbalance in the trade relationship between the two countries.
He said, "You know, Canada does all their business with us, we do very little business with them."
The President also stressed that all he asks from Canada is honesty, which he claims has been lacking for years.