Canada raising PR, citizenship fees: How much will it cost?

Canada will raise the fees for permanent residence (PR) and citizenship applications from March 31 and April 30, 2026 respectively. The new fee structure will be applicable across all PR categories and the right of citizenship fee. This includes economic immigration streams such as Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), family sponsorships, protected persons, and humanitarian cases.

Increase What about RPRF, Express Entry, and PNP? The Right of Permanent Residence Fee (RPRF) will go up from $575 to $600 for principal applicants and their partners. For high-skilled programs such as Express Entry and PNP, the processing fees for principal applicants and spouses will rise from $950 to $990. Dependent child fees will also increase from $260 to $270.

Adjustments Business immigration and sponsorship fees Business immigration applicants shall see their fees jump from $1,810 to $1,895 for principal applicants. In family sponsorship cases, the sponsorship fee will move from $85 to $90. The fee for sponsored principal applicants will also rise from $545 to $570. The fees for protected persons and humanitarian cases will also see a rise. Principal applicants and accompanying partners in these categories will now pay $660, up from $635. Dependent child fees will also see a slight increase.

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