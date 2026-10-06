Canada warns potential immigrants in Punjab about AI-generated fake officials
Canada is alerting potential immigrants, especially those in Punjab, about scammers using AI to fake immigration officials.
These fraudsters send AI-generated fake videos, voices and other content, promising guaranteed visas or jobs if you pay up.
Their messages are designed to look as though they come from Canadian government sources, making them tricky to spot.
Verify immigration claims and report scams
Watch out for anyone offering "guaranteed" visas, asking for payments to personal accounts, or using free email services.
Always double-check information on the official Canadian immigration website and make sure any consultant is licensed.
If you get suspicious messages or feel pressured to act fast, don't fall for it: report it right away by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930 and keep all your messages as proof.