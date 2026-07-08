No evidence linking Indian officials to Nijjar killing: Canadian police

Investigation update

Nothing has come out to link the Indian government: Moreland

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland confirmed that no evidence has linked Indian officials to Nijjar's killing. She said, "Through this organized crime investigation, Indian Officials were charged or involved in this investigation. Investigation is ongoing. Nothing has come out to link the Indian government." Prosecutors say that Bishnoi provided a co-conspirator with photos and addresses of Nijjar to carry out the murder. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Brar's arrest.