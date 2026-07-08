No evidence linking Indian officials to Nijjar killing: Canadian police
What's the story
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has ruled out any connection between Indian government officials and the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. This comes after the United States indicted Lawrence Bishnoi and Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, for their alleged roles in Nijjar's assassination. The indictment alleges that Bishnoi directed the operation from prison using smuggled phones while Brar coordinated the conspiracy in North America.
Investigation update
Nothing has come out to link the Indian government: Moreland
RCMP Deputy Commissioner Lisa Moreland confirmed that no evidence has linked Indian officials to Nijjar's killing. She said, "Through this organized crime investigation, Indian Officials were charged or involved in this investigation. Investigation is ongoing. Nothing has come out to link the Indian government." Prosecutors say that Bishnoi provided a co-conspirator with photos and addresses of Nijjar to carry out the murder. The FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Brar's arrest.
Crime crackdown
Operation Hard Ball
The charges stem from a years-long federal investigation under 'Operation Hard Ball,' a joint effort by Canadian and US authorities against organized crime groups allegedly led by Bishnoi, Ravinder Singh Dhanda and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The operation targeted syndicates that engaged in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, and the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders. Under the operation, 24 defendants connected to the groups were arrested, while 37 defendants were charged across three indictments unsealed on Tuesday.
Diplomatic tensions
Diplomatic ties between India and Canada
Nijjar's murder had strained India-Canada ties after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged possible links between Indian agents and Nijjar's murder, leading to a diplomatic crisis between India and Canada. The allegations had led to both countries expelling senior diplomats and suspending visa services temporarily. However, ties have started to improve under Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.