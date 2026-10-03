Captain Smit Machchar stabbed while stopping flydubai Flight 1073 hijacking
World
On October 3, 2026, a hijacking attempt on flydubai Flight 1073 was stopped by Indian flight commander Captain Smit Machchar, an Indian pilot.
The radicalized Islamist Omani pilot Hamam Al-Hammami, a banned Omani pilot with radical views, tried to take control midflight.
Even after being stabbed, Machchar and passengers managed to keep everyone safe.
Abu Dhabi probes radicalized Hamam Al-Hammami
Abu Dhabi quickly took charge of the investigation, highlighting just how seriously the UAE takes aviation security.
Israeli intelligence is also involved since Al-Hammami's radicalization links back to ongoing regional conflicts.
With President Mohammed bin Zayed pushing anti-extremism efforts, the UAE is hoping to boost both safety and stability for travelers across the Middle East.