Captain Smit Machchhar awarded First Class Order of Zayed II

Captain Smit Machchhar from flydubai just received the UAE's First Class Order of Zayed II for his bravery during a attempted mid-air attack.

Back on September 30, 2026, his co-pilot attacked him with a crash ax while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Even though he was seriously hurt, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers and crew could step in and help stop the attacker, preventing what could have been a disaster.