Captain Smit Machchhar saved 174 after co-pilot attack midflight

Talk about real-life heroics: Captain Smit Machchhar, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was attacked midflight by his own co-pilot, who tried to crash the plane.

Even after being stabbed, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit so passengers and crew could step in and help restrain the attacker.

Thanks to his quick thinking, 174 passengers, including 27 children, made it out safely after an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.