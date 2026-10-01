Captain Smit Machchhar saved 174 after co-pilot attack midflight
Talk about real-life heroics: Captain Smit Machchhar, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was attacked midflight by his own co-pilot, who tried to crash the plane.
Even after being stabbed, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit so passengers and crew could step in and help restrain the attacker.
Thanks to his quick thinking, 174 passengers, including 27 children, made it out safely after an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Smit Machchhar recovering, co-pilot arrested
Machchhar is now recovering in Saudi Arabia, with Indian officials in touch with UAE authorities and assuring the family of continued support.
The Indian government has reached out to support his family, while Israel's prime minister called him a "true hero" for saving so many lives.
Meanwhile, the co-pilot has been arrested and authorities are investigating what happened.