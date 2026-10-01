Captain Smit Machchhar to receive Israel's top civilian hero award
Captain Smit Machchhar from Flydubai is set to receive Israel's top civilian hero award after stopping a hijacking attempt.
His co-pilot tried to crash their plane into a building in Tel Aviv.
Even while badly hurt, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could step in and help stop the attacker.
Isaac Herzog praises Machchhar, passengers honored
Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, said Machchhar's actions helped avert a catastrophe.
Thanks to him and some brave passengers, off-duty pilots landed everyone safely in Saudi Arabia.
While Machchhar recovers in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu have praised his courage.
Five Israeli passengers who helped out are also being recognized for their role, showing just how powerful teamwork can be when it matters most.