Captain Smit Machchhar to receive Israel's top civilian hero award

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, said Machchhar's actions helped avert a catastrophe.

Thanks to him and some brave passengers, off-duty pilots landed everyone safely in Saudi Arabia.

While Machchhar recovers in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu have praised his courage.

Five Israeli passengers who helped out are also being recognized for their role, showing just how powerful teamwork can be when it matters most.