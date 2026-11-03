Capytistas to publish Elon Musk addresses, claims over $1 million raised
Capytistas, an activist group, is gearing up to release the home addresses of wealthy figures, starting with Elon Musk.
Capytistas claims to have secured more than $1 million in funding, its plan is to share the home addresses of more than 150 locations allegedly owned by members of the 1% class.
The idea? To draw more attention to the actions of the ultra-wealthy, not just to stir up trouble.
Capytistas says release aims for accountability
First up: at least 32 addresses, most of which seem not to have been previously publicly reported, linked to Musk, his brother Kimbal, and Tesla board members.
Capytistas also says it will publish thousands of records about "criminal exploits and security lapses."
Labor organizer Utah Phillips put it this way: "Democracy is not dying, it's being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses."
Their goal seems less about direct harm and more about holding powerful people accountable.