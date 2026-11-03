Capytistas to publish Elon Musk addresses, claims over $1 million raised

Capytistas, an activist group, is gearing up to release the home addresses of wealthy figures, starting with Elon Musk.

Capytistas claims to have secured more than $1 million in funding, its plan is to share the home addresses of more than 150 locations allegedly owned by members of the 1% class.

The idea? To draw more attention to the actions of the ultra-wealthy, not just to stir up trouble.