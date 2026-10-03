Car drives into crowd at Newcastle Knights farewell injuring several
World
A car drove into a crowd during the Newcastle Knights's farewell event on Saturday morning, injuring several people near the Transfield Drive roundabout in Wallsend.
The driver was arrested at the scene, and emergency services were called to help those hurt.
Newcastle Knights alter parade route
The crash forced a sudden change to the Knights's grand final parade route, with the team letting fans know on Instagram and apologizing for the disruption.
Police asked everyone nearby to clear out so emergency teams could work safely and thanked fans for their patience.