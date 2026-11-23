Cardinal Turkson pointed out that Ramayana shares powerful themes, like love, loyalty, and facing deception, that show up in both ancient myths and biblical stories.

He especially liked how the movie showed Lord Rama's bond with Lord Lakshman and his dedication to Goddess Sita.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film ends on a cliffhanger with Sita's abduction, setting up an epic sequel (and yes, Sunny Deol pops up as Lord Hanuman in the post-credits scene).