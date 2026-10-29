Cargo thieves in US steal over $100 million in AI gear

Thieves are getting creative: using fake identities and freight accounts to hijack shipments, even staging crashes to separate trucks from their escorts.

Some loads vanished in dramatic fashion, like a $13 million server shipment that was later found in a truck yard in Stockton, California and another worth $10 million en route to Texas.

Hardware is either broken down for parts or shipped overseas, making it tough for companies to recover their losses.

As Keith Lewis, head of operations at risk-assessment firm Verisk CargoNet, puts it, "It's like stealing pure gold bars."