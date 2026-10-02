Catalina Island medical helicopter crash: police divers recover patient body
World
A medical helicopter crashed off Catalina Island near Los Angeles on September 30, 2026, and police divers have now found the body of a missing patient.
This brings the total number of confirmed deaths to three out of five people on board, including the patient.
The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into what caused the crash.
Wreckage located 200 feet underwater
The search covered more than 156 square miles over 23 hours before crews located the wreckage 200 feet underwater.
Two crew members, the pilot and a nurse, were also confirmed dead.
A memorial service was held to honor their dedication and courage, bringing together those affected by this tragic accident.