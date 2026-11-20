CELIOS study finds Indonesia wildfires could cost over $30 billion
Indonesia's wildfires this year could cause over $30 billion in losses, according to a new CELIOS study.
Beyond destroying land and property (about 2.69% of the country's GDP), the fires are also driving up health costs as smoke triggers respiratory illnesses across Borneo, Sumatra, and Papua.
Indonesia fires scorch 2.88 million hectares
So far, the fires have scorched 2.88 million hectares (imagine 18 Londons put together).
Experts say a strong El Nino, climate change, deforestation, and peatland drainage for plantations are making things worse.
The resulting haze isn't just an Indonesian problem; it's also affecting neighbors like Malaysia and Singapore.
The report highlights how these environmental crises hit both wallets and wellbeing across the region.