Cenly Chen connected to $2.5B US chip smuggling case
Cenly Chen, who is married to former NVIDIA executive Jay Puri, is caught up in a $2.5 billion chip smuggling case.
US prosecutors say Supermicro executives illegally sent servers containing NVIDIA chips to Chinese customers, despite strict export rules.
Chen was a former senior executive at Supermicro and reportedly was part of the team managing its relationship with NVIDIA, but she hasn't been charged with anything so far.
Three Supermicro individuals face charges
As the US cracks down on AI chip exports to China, Muddy Waters (a firm betting against NVIDIA) claims Chen played a key role in GPU distribution, though Supermicro denies this.
Three Supermicro individuals face charges, but neither Supermicro nor NVIDIA is officially accused.
Chen has not been charged with any criminal offense, and Puri has not been accused of wrongdoing as investigators keep digging into tech companies' export practices.