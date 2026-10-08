CENTCOM disputes Iran's claim it controls Strait of Hormuz
The US military has pushed back against Iran's statement that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway is still open and busy: "Traffic is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz right now carrying commercial goods and energy supplies, including 20 million barrels of crude oil. ", CENTCOM
Iran's claims, made by Mohammadreza Naqdi, an adviser to the IRGC commander, in comments to semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday, have added to tensions in this already sensitive region.
Iran, Oman agree to secure Hormuz
While flexing its military muscles, Iran has also reached a deal with Oman to keep ships moving safely through the strait and floated a peace plan to the US.
All eyes are on this crucial route since any disruption could impact global energy supplies and security in the Gulf.