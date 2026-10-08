CENTCOM disputes Iran's claim it controls Strait of Hormuz

The US military has pushed back against Iran's statement that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway is still open and busy: "Traffic is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz right now carrying commercial goods and energy supplies, including 20 million barrels of crude oil. ", CENTCOM

Iran's claims, made by Mohammadreza Naqdi, an adviser to the IRGC commander, in comments to semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday, have added to tensions in this already sensitive region.