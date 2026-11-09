Cessna makes emergency landing, clips pickup on Fort Meyers highway
World
A small Cessna plane had to make an emergency landing right on a busy Fort Meyers highway after the pilot reported an engine issue.
The plane actually clipped a pickup truck as it landed, but amazingly, no one was hurt.
The whole dramatic moment was caught on camera.
FAA investigating engine trouble
Authorities helped clear the scene and move the plane off the road.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno summed up the relief, saying, "Grateful doesn't come close!"
The FAA is now looking into what caused the engine trouble.
This comes just a week after another aviation scare in South Florida.