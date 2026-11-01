Chandler's Ford Halloween stabbing leaves 5 teenage boys seriously injured
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Five teenage boys, all 16 or 17, were seriously hurt after a stabbing at a Halloween party in Chandler's Ford, Hampshire on Saturday night.
Police were called just after 10:30pm.
The suspects are still unknown, and police have launched an investigation.
Police cordon Park and Valley roads
Police have taped off Park Road and Valley Road while they investigate.
They're asking anyone who was at the party (or has video footage, even from doorbell cameras) to come forward.
Local MP Liz Jarvis sent support to the victims' families and praised emergency crews for acting quickly.
If you know anything, police want to hear from you or you can contact Crimestoppers.