Charles Spencer's 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' quotes Prince Charles
World
Charles Spencer's new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is making headlines for its claims about the royal family.
Spencer says he tried to stop Prince William and Prince Harry from walking behind Princess Diana's coffin in 1997, but then-Prince Charles allegedly told him, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."
The book dropped today, September 22, 2026.
Charles Spencer book criticizes monarchy
Swan Song blends memories about Diana with sharp criticism of the monarchy and media.
Buckingham Palace pushed back on Spencer's claims, saying grief can cloud judgment.
The book also points fingers at media pressure for Diana's death.
While sales have been slow, it's sparked debate: some critics call it self-centered; others see it as a window into royal family tensions.