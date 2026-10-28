Chemical companies knew microplastics risks since 1970s, Nature study finds
World
Turns out, chemical companies have known since the 1970s that microplastics (tiny plastic particles capable of infiltrating human tissues) can end up inside our bodies.
A new Nature study backs this up, finding that plastic fragments can generate reactive radicals and likely contribute to biological damage.
Despite this, companies stayed mostly silent about the risks for over 50 years.
Critics say industry withheld microplastics information
While the American Chemistry Council says scientists are still debating how risky microplastics really are, critics argue the industry has dragged its feet on protecting public health.
Experts like Stanford's Tracey Woodruff point out that companies chose not to share what they knew, a decision that's only now coming to light as more research emerges.