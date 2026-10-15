Chemical tanker Wine Trader fire near Romania leaves 7 missing
World
A fire broke out early Saturday morning on the Wine Trader, a chemical tanker in the Black Sea near Romania, leaving seven crew members still missing.
The ship wasn't carrying cargo at the time.
Eight people were initially unaccounted for, but five have since been rescued.
Black Sea search hampered, drones investigated
Search teams are struggling with rough seas as they look for the missing crew, and two Black Hawk helicopters are helping out.
Officials are also checking if this fire could be linked to recent suspected Russian drone attacks in the area.
Romanian President Nicusor Dan has called for stronger European Union and NATO action to keep their waters safer.