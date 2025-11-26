'Chennai got 220,000 H-1Bs': US economist alleges fraud in system 

Former United States Representative and economist Dr. Dave Brat has alleged widespread fraud in the H-1B visa system. Speaking on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Brat claimed that one Indian district received more than double the number of visas legally allowed across the country. "71% of H-1B visas come from India, and only 12% from China," Brat said, adding, "One district in India...Madras (Chennai) district...got 220,000." "That's 2.5 times the cap Congress has set. So that's the scam," he said.

Economist 'They're taking away your family's job' Brat described the situation as a direct danger to American jobs. "When one of these folks comes over and claims they're skilled -- they're not, that's the fraud. They're taking away your family's job, your mortgage, your house," he said. The Times of India, citing reports, said India's Chennai consulate processed 220,000 H-1B visas and 140,000 H-4 dependent visas in 2024. The consulate is one of the busiest processing centers, as it caters to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

Fraud claims Former diplomat's allegations of fraud in H-1B system The allegations also echo those made by Mahvash Siddiqui, an Indian-origin US Foreign Service Officer. Siddiqui, who had served at the Chennai consulate about 20 years ago, described the H-1B system as "rife with forged documents, fabricated qualifications and proxy applicants." She claimed that between 2005 and 2007, she adjudicated at least 51,000 non-immigrant visas, mostly H-1Bs.

Fraud hotspots Siddiqui's experience with visa fraud in Hyderabad Siddiqui alleged that 80-90% of H-1B visas from India were fake, either involving fake degrees or forged documents. She specifically pointed to Hyderabad as a hotspot for such activities. Siddiqui claimed that Ameerpet, a training hub in Hyderabad, had shops coaching visa applicants and selling fake employment letters and educational certificates. "We wrote a dissent cable to the Secretary of State, detailing the systematic fraud we were uncovering. But due to political pressure...our adjudication was overturned," she said.