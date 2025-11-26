'Full confidence in India's security': Israel after Netanyahu's visit postponed 

LOADING...
The Israeli PMO said the 'bond with India is very strong'

By Snehil Singh
Nov 26, 2025
11:30 am
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that a new date for his visit to India is being coordinated. This comes after reports suggested that his planned December trip was postponed. The Israeli PMO emphasized the strong bond between Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong."

Netanyahu's confidence in India's security

The Israeli PMO also stated that Netanyahu has "full confidence in India's security under PM Modi." The statement follows Israel's I24News reporting that Netanyahu's scheduled December visit to India had been put on hold following the blast in Delhi on November 10. Despite the incident, Netanyahu had earlier expressed solidarity with India, saying that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.

Goyal's recent visit to Israel

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Israel, where he met Netanyahu. During his visit, Goyal conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and discussed the outcomes of various forums. He also spoke about signing Terms of Reference for Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which are expected to enhance trade and cooperation between India and Israel.

Growing collaboration between India and Israel

Goyal also sought Netanyahu's guidance on enhancing economic and strategic cooperation in sectors like agriculture, water, defense, science, technology, and innovation. This meeting underscores the growing collaboration between India and Israel in the economic, technological, and strategic fields. The two nations are working together to strengthen their economic power through investments and innovation.