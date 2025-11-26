'Full confidence in India's security': Israel after Netanyahu's visit postponed 

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that a new date for his visit to India is being coordinated. This comes after reports suggested that his planned December trip was postponed. The Israeli PMO emphasized the strong bond between Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , saying, "Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong."

Security assurance Netanyahu's confidence in India's security The Israeli PMO also stated that Netanyahu has "full confidence in India's security under PM Modi." The statement follows Israel's I24News reporting that Netanyahu's scheduled December visit to India had been put on hold following the blast in Delhi on November 10. Despite the incident, Netanyahu had earlier expressed solidarity with India, saying that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.

Twitter Post Post by PMO of Israel Prime Minister's Office:



Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 25, 2025

Diplomatic engagement Goyal's recent visit to Israel Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Israel, where he met Netanyahu. During his visit, Goyal conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and discussed the outcomes of various forums. He also spoke about signing Terms of Reference for Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which are expected to enhance trade and cooperation between India and Israel.