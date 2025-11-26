'Full confidence in India's security': Israel after Netanyahu's visit postponed
What's the story
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that a new date for his visit to India is being coordinated. This comes after reports suggested that his planned December trip was postponed. The Israeli PMO emphasized the strong bond between Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong."
Security assurance
Netanyahu's confidence in India's security
The Israeli PMO also stated that Netanyahu has "full confidence in India's security under PM Modi." The statement follows Israel's I24News reporting that Netanyahu's scheduled December visit to India had been put on hold following the blast in Delhi on November 10. Despite the incident, Netanyahu had earlier expressed solidarity with India, saying that while terror may target cities, it can never break the spirit of resilient nations.
Twitter Post
Post by PMO of Israel
Prime Minister's Office:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 25, 2025
Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date.
Diplomatic engagement
Goyal's recent visit to Israel
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Israel, where he met Netanyahu. During his visit, Goyal conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and discussed the outcomes of various forums. He also spoke about signing Terms of Reference for Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which are expected to enhance trade and cooperation between India and Israel.
Economic partnership
Growing collaboration between India and Israel
Goyal also sought Netanyahu's guidance on enhancing economic and strategic cooperation in sectors like agriculture, water, defense, science, technology, and innovation. This meeting underscores the growing collaboration between India and Israel in the economic, technological, and strategic fields. The two nations are working together to strengthen their economic power through investments and innovation.