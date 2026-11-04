Chiang Mai lantern festivals trigger 108 cancelations and 80 reschedules
Heads up if you're flying to or from Chiang Mai this month: 108 flights are canceled and 80 more rescheduled between November 21 and 28.
The reason? The city's famous Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals, where more than 200,000 sky lanterns and smoke lanterns will fill the night sky on peak days (November 24 and 25).
Those glowing lanterns look amazing, but they can mess with flight safety near the airport.
Airlines limit operations to 12 hours
To keep things safe, airlines are cutting daily operations from 20 hours to just 12 during the festival week.
Even so, up to 232 flights could still take off on the busiest days.
If you're traveling, double-check your flight times and try online check-in to dodge any last-minute surprises.
Local officials are also reminding everyone about lantern restrictions near flight paths, so everyone can enjoy the festivities safely.