'First thought was catastrophic damage to aircraft': flydubai captain

Machchhar stated that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was operating normally when the Omani co-pilot rose to pray. He said he didn't find it odd and, out of respect, intentionally chose not to glance behind him.

After four to five minutes, he experienced a strong impact to the back of his head.

He also explained that from inside the cockpit, the door could be opened by twisting a knob, while those outside needed a code to gain entry.