'First thought was catastrophic damage to aircraft': flydubai captain
What's the story
Indian Captain Smit Machchhar has recounted chilling details of the flydubai cockpit attack aboard Flight FZ1073. The incident took place on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami pretended to pray before launching an ax attack on Machchhar from behind. Initially, Machchhar mistook the first blow for the aircraft itself having suffered some kind of catastrophic impact but soon realized he was under attack. "My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft," he said.
Cockpit details
Just before the attack
Machchhar stated that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was operating normally when the Omani co-pilot rose to pray. He said he didn't find it odd and, out of respect, intentionally chose not to glance behind him.
After four to five minutes, he experienced a strong impact to the back of his head.
He also explained that from inside the cockpit, the door could be opened by twisting a knob, while those outside needed a code to gain entry.
Rescue efforts
Machchhar opened cockpit door twice to prevent crash
Despite being injured and disoriented, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door twice in a bid to save the aircraft.
"I opened the cockpit door once, but he [co-pilot] closed it, and I fell to the floor," he said.
On his second attempt, with severely blurred vision, he managed to open it again, allowing people outside to rush in and subdue the attacker.
This quick action prevented a potential crash of Flight FZ1073, saving the lives of 174 people on board.
Global recognition
Israeli PM invites Machchhar to Israel's Independence Day celebrations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed Captain Machchhar as a "hero of Israel, India and the world."
He invited both Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel for the country's Independence Day celebrations.
The incident and its sequence are currently under investigation by authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
Health update
Machchhar recovering from injuries
After the incident, Captain Machchhar was moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE for treatment. Reportedly, he is now recovering from his injuries.
During a video call with PM Netanyahu on October 3, he shared more details about the attack and his heroic actions in response.
On October 2, when Machchhar spoke to PM Modi, he talked about his determination to get back up and save the passengers.
Twitter Post
Netanyahu's conversation with Machchhar
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation with the Indian pilot from the flight from Dubai, Captain Smit Machchhar:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 3, 2026
"You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day."… pic.twitter.com/e9nSJQ6TRj