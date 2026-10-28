China acknowledges Kylian Mbappe apology after calling Mao Zedong dictator
World
Kylian Mbappe landed in hot water after calling Mao Zedong a dictator, which sparked a big backlash in China and cost him several brand deals.
After the controversy, both Mbappe and Real Madrid apologized to the Chinese public, and now China has acknowledged Mbappe's apology.
Global celebrities must guard comments abroad
This episode is a reminder that global stars need to be extra careful with their words, especially when working with brands in countries where history and politics are sensitive topics.
For young fans watching from afar, it's a real-world example of how quickly things can change for celebrities in today's connected world.