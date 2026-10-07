China and Russia cooperate after Irkutsk lab worker's pneumonia death
World
China and Russia are working closely after a lab worker in Irkutsk died of pneumonia of unknown cause.
The city is a key transport link to China, raising some eyebrows, but detailed testing found no microorganisms linked to her professional work.
Nearly 200 people under medical watch
Both countries are staying in touch to prevent any infectious disease risks.
Nearly 200 people who had contact with the worker are under medical watch, just to be safe.
The World Health Organization says the chance of this spreading internationally is "very low," and U.S.-Russia talks are expected soon about the situation.