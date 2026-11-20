China calls ICJ ruling overreach in Myanmar Rohingya genocide case
China is not happy with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after it found Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya in 2017, a landmark decision under international law.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it has concerns regarding such issues as ultra vires jurisdiction and overreach in interpretation, which are not conducive to the settlement of disputes, saying the court may have gone too far with its verdict.
Chinese officials back Myanmar, urge diplomacy
Chinese officials are urging a more balanced response to the Rohingya crisis, pointing to history and ethnic complexities instead of relying only on legal judgments.
They also backed their own judge's choice to side with Myanmar, saying it followed international law.
Overall, China is sticking by its ally Myanmar and prefers diplomatic talks and cooperation over legal showdowns when it comes to tough global issues like this.