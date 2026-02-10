'China conducted secret nuclear test after Galwan clash': US

The United States has accused China of conducting secret nuclear tests in June 2020, just days after the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The clash, which took place on June 15, resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while reports suggested over 30 Chinese casualties. However, Beijing has only admitted to four military deaths.

Accusations made US accuses China of using 'decoupling' method for tests On February 5, United States Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno accused China of conducting nuclear explosive tests. "Today, I can reveal that the US government is aware that China has conducted nuclear explosive tests, including preparing for tests with designated yields in the hundreds of tonnes," he said. He said these tests were concealed by China's People's Liberation Army through a method called decoupling, which reduces the effectiveness of seismic monitoring.

Denial and counterclaims China calls US allegations 'outright lies' China has vehemently denied the US allegations, calling them "outright lies." The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of trying to justify its own nuclear tests: "China firmly opposes the US attempt to fabricate excuses for its own restarting of nuclear tests." Shen Jian, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, said Beijing "acts prudently" on nuclear issues and accused Washington of aggravating the arms race.

