'China conducted secret nuclear test after Galwan clash': US
What's the story
The United States has accused China of conducting secret nuclear tests in June 2020, just days after the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The clash, which took place on June 15, resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while reports suggested over 30 Chinese casualties. However, Beijing has only admitted to four military deaths.
Accusations made
US accuses China of using 'decoupling' method for tests
On February 5, United States Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno accused China of conducting nuclear explosive tests. "Today, I can reveal that the US government is aware that China has conducted nuclear explosive tests, including preparing for tests with designated yields in the hundreds of tonnes," he said. He said these tests were concealed by China's People's Liberation Army through a method called decoupling, which reduces the effectiveness of seismic monitoring.
Denial and counterclaims
China calls US allegations 'outright lies'
China has vehemently denied the US allegations, calling them "outright lies." The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of trying to justify its own nuclear tests: "China firmly opposes the US attempt to fabricate excuses for its own restarting of nuclear tests." Shen Jian, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, said Beijing "acts prudently" on nuclear issues and accused Washington of aggravating the arms race.
Evidence and speculation
CTBTO found no evidence of nuclear test in June 2020
The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) found no evidence of a nuclear test in China on June 22, 2020. CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said their monitoring systems did not detect any event consistent with a nuclear weapon test explosion. However, Daryl Kimball from the Arms Control Association suggested that low-yield tests could evade detection. In recent years, China has rapidly expanded its nuclear arsenal, both in terms of warheads and delivery systems.