China confirms possible APEC sitdown with Xi Jinping Trump Putin
World
China just confirmed it's working on a possible sit-down between Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin during the APEC summit.
If it happens at the summit in Shenzhen, it'll be a big deal, giving Russia a chance to break out of its isolation after Ukraine, and letting China play peacemaker between the US and Russia.
First meeting since Yalta 1945
This kind of meeting hasn't happened since major world leaders met at Yalta back in 1945.
With APEC this year, all eyes are on what these three might decide together.