China drafts rules to curb AI exports over IP concerns
China just dropped a draft of new rules that would make it tougher to export artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
If these go through, some transfers of AI technology or overseas deployments would need government approval: just letting people use AI online is treated differently.
The move is all about protecting China's intellectual property and staying competitive with the US.
People can weigh in on the proposal until November 15.
Developers may need separate model versions
Chinese AI companies, especially those using overseas data centers, could feel the squeeze from these restrictions.
In a worst-case scenario, developers might have to maintain separate domestic and overseas versions of the same downloadable model, and now legal experts are asking for clearer guidelines on what counts as covered.
The draft rules also touch on managing AI chips and building facilities abroad, showing China's determination to keep its tech edge close to home.