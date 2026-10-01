China environmental review finds 156 Tibet mining rights near glaciers
China's new environmental review found 156 mining rights in Tibet sitting dangerously close to glaciers, some just 5km away.
Experts warn this could trigger glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the Himalayas, putting communities downstream in India, Nepal, and Bhutan at risk.
The findings come from a draft plan outlining Tibet's mineral strategy for 2026-2030.
Tibet's Tashikhang and Xiwuxiang riverside mines
Major mines like Tashikhang and Xiwuxiang are right by key rivers such as the Chayul Chu and Nyamjang Chu.
Past disasters (like Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor mine) show how mining near glaciers can spark sudden floods.
Despite these risks, China is still pushing ahead with mining and big infrastructure projects here, raising calls for better oversight to protect both people and water systems across borders.