China establishes military base in Laos to train Laotian pilots
China just set up a new military base at a former CIA airfield in Laos, stepping up its partnership with the country.
The base, active since September 29, 2026 and about 64km from Vientiane, will help train and develop Laotian air force pilots through the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center at Ban Keun Airport and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy.
Experts: Laos base limits power shift
The site now features a fresh runway and space for 22 aircraft, quite a change from its Vietnam War days.
Experts say this move gives China more presence in Southeast Asia but doesn't really shift the power balance with the US since it's close to Thailand, a major non-NATO ally of the US.
As Rachel Vandenbrink points out, Ban Keun is likely more about a target of opportunity than filling an obvious operational need, and Laos could offer Beijing a strategic foothold in mainland Southeast Asia.