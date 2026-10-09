China establishes military base in Laos to train Laotian pilots

The site now features a fresh runway and space for 22 aircraft, quite a change from its Vietnam War days.

Experts say this move gives China more presence in Southeast Asia but doesn't really shift the power balance with the US since it's close to Thailand, a major non-NATO ally of the US.

As Rachel Vandenbrink points out, Ban Keun is likely more about a target of opportunity than filling an obvious operational need, and Laos could offer Beijing a strategic foothold in mainland Southeast Asia.