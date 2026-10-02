China expands travel approvals for AI and semiconductor professionals' families
China has expanded overseas travel restrictions for senior professionals working in its artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors.
Now, if their spouses or children want to go abroad, they need official approval from Beijing first.
This is all about keeping important tech knowledge and talent from leaving the country as China pushes to stay ahead in the global tech race.
China restrictions protect sensitive know-how
These new restrictions are set to affect senior Chinese AI and semiconductor professionals, as well as their spouses or children, like those at Alibaba and DeepSeek.
The goal isn't a total ban. It's more about protecting sensitive know-how from being shared overseas, especially with rising U.S.-China tensions over technology.
The move follows the Manus deal, where Meta Platforms's US$2 billion acquisition of Manus, an AI startup with Chinese roots, was eventually ordered to be unwound by the Chinese government.