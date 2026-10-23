China exports more than $2 billion in water purification technology
World
China is making waves in the global water game, exporting more than $2 billion worth of water filtering and purifying technology.
Instead of relying on natural sources, China's new approach uses advanced machinery to create purified water tailored for everything from drinks to factories.
China exports boost water access abroad
By shipping out high-tech filtration systems and smart software, China is not just tackling its own water shortages, it is also helping other countries get reliable, clean water.
These solutions are especially game-changing for developing nations, supporting better health and local economies while putting China at the forefront of modern water technology.