China protests after 14 nations reject South China Sea claims

Ruling dismissed

Beijing has consistently refused to recognize the ruling

Beijing has consistently refused to recognize the 2016 arbitration award, arguing that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction. The tribunal largely decided in favor of the Philippines, ruling that under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, "there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources" in the SCS outside of its regular territorial areas. Territorial clashes in contested waters have increased in recent years, mainly involving Chinese, Philippine, and Vietnamese military and fishing ships.