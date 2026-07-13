China protests after 14 nations reject South China Sea claims
What's the story
China has summoned Japan's envoy in Beijing after Tokyo joined 13 other countries in reaffirming a landmark international ruling on the South China Sea (SCS). The ruling, by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, rejected China's extensive claims over the SCS. The other countries include the United States, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, and Lithuania. The European Union also released a separate statement, reaffirming the ruling as a "landmark decision in the peaceful settlement of disputes."
Diplomatic tensions
Japan accused of undermining peace and stability
China's foreign ministry summoned the Japanese envoy to express "strong dissatisfaction and protest" over Tokyo's stance. Beijing accused Japan of interfering in regional affairs and undermining peace and stability after the 14 countries on Sunday signed a joint statement on the "South China Sea Arbitration Award." Their statement described the ruling as "a significant milestone," one that is "final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines with respect to the maritime entitlements and claims" addressed by the tribunal.
Criticism voiced
Statement disregards basic facts of South China Sea: China
Commenting on the move, the Chinese Embassy in the UK expressed firm opposition, calling it "utterly absurd." "The statement disregards the basic facts of the South China Sea, endorses the 'award,' which is illegal, null and void, challenges China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and disrupts regional peace and stability. We strongly condemn it," the spokesperson said.
Ruling dismissed
Beijing has consistently refused to recognize the ruling
Beijing has consistently refused to recognize the 2016 arbitration award, arguing that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction. The tribunal largely decided in favor of the Philippines, ruling that under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, "there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources" in the SCS outside of its regular territorial areas. Territorial clashes in contested waters have increased in recent years, mainly involving Chinese, Philippine, and Vietnamese military and fishing ships.