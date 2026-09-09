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Home / News / World News / 'Have...some shame': Philippines as defense chief gets China note mid-speech 
'Have...some shame': Philippines as defense chief gets China note mid-speech 
Wolf warrior diplomacy is an assertive and confrontational style of foreign policy

'Have...some shame': Philippines as defense chief gets China note mid-speech 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 09, 2026
12:36 pm
What's the story

The Seoul Defence Dialogue witnessed a dramatic turn of events when Chinese "wolf warrior diplomacy" was met with strong resistance from the Philippines. Wolf warrior diplomacy is an assertive and confrontational style of foreign policy used by Chinese leaders. The incident took place on Monday during a speech by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro at South Korea's premier multilateral security forum. A note from the audience, from a military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, was passed to Teodoro.

Diplomatic tension

Note reiterated China's position on the South China Sea

According to Teodoro, the document stated that China does not accept or recognize a ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS, that acknowledges the Philippines' claims over parts of the disputed South China Sea.

The ruling, which China rejects as "null and void," was final and legally binding under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Teodoro read out the note line by line, responding to each point with counterarguments.

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Legal debate

Teodoro's response to China

"I have a note here, I think this is from China," he said and read it line-by-line and offered responses to each point before launching into an attack on what he said was China's efforts to influence his remarks.

"This is not grey zone anymore...This is actual coercion, bullying and aggression," he said, speaking next to South Korean and Czech defense ministers.

"Perhaps basic decency and behavior is what China needs to do," he continued, drawing applause.

"Have some shame."

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Mishap

Event staffer mistook it for memo from the Philippine delegation

According to South Korea's Yonhap News, the document was sent by a military attaché at the Chinese embassy in Seoul.

The report stated that an event staffer mistook it for a memo from the Philippine delegation and gave it to Teodoro while he was on stage.

Teodoro is an outspoken critic of China's actions in the South China Sea and had even faced sanctions from China.

Rising tensions

Tensions between China and the Philippines

The South China Sea has been a flashpoint for tensions between China and the Philippines over contested reefs and shoals.

This year, clashes have intensified with Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons on Philippine ships.

In one incident, a Filipino sailor was injured after being allegedly struck by Chinese personnel with a wooden baton.

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