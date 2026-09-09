'Have...some shame': Philippines as defense chief gets China note mid-speech 

According to Teodoro, the document stated that China does not accept or recognize a ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS, that acknowledges the Philippines' claims over parts of the disputed South China Sea.

The ruling, which China rejects as "null and void," was final and legally binding under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Teodoro read out the note line by line, responding to each point with counterarguments.