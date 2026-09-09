'Have...some shame': Philippines as defense chief gets China note mid-speech
What's the story
The Seoul Defence Dialogue witnessed a dramatic turn of events when Chinese "wolf warrior diplomacy" was met with strong resistance from the Philippines. Wolf warrior diplomacy is an assertive and confrontational style of foreign policy used by Chinese leaders. The incident took place on Monday during a speech by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro at South Korea's premier multilateral security forum. A note from the audience, from a military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, was passed to Teodoro.
Diplomatic tension
Note reiterated China's position on the South China Sea
According to Teodoro, the document stated that China does not accept or recognize a ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, UNCLOS, that acknowledges the Philippines' claims over parts of the disputed South China Sea.
The ruling, which China rejects as "null and void," was final and legally binding under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Teodoro read out the note line by line, responding to each point with counterarguments.
Twitter Post
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MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO | Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. responded to a note from the Chinese side during the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) 2026 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.#DNDPHL #DiKaPasisiil #SDD2026 pic.twitter.com/fsCRVphkgf— Department of National Defense - Philippines (@dndphl) September 8, 2026
Legal debate
Teodoro's response to China
"I have a note here, I think this is from China," he said and read it line-by-line and offered responses to each point before launching into an attack on what he said was China's efforts to influence his remarks.
"This is not grey zone anymore...This is actual coercion, bullying and aggression," he said, speaking next to South Korean and Czech defense ministers.
"Perhaps basic decency and behavior is what China needs to do," he continued, drawing applause.
"Have some shame."
Mishap
Event staffer mistook it for memo from the Philippine delegation
According to South Korea's Yonhap News, the document was sent by a military attaché at the Chinese embassy in Seoul.
The report stated that an event staffer mistook it for a memo from the Philippine delegation and gave it to Teodoro while he was on stage.
Teodoro is an outspoken critic of China's actions in the South China Sea and had even faced sanctions from China.
Rising tensions
Tensions between China and the Philippines
The South China Sea has been a flashpoint for tensions between China and the Philippines over contested reefs and shoals.
This year, clashes have intensified with Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons on Philippine ships.
In one incident, a Filipino sailor was injured after being allegedly struck by Chinese personnel with a wooden baton.