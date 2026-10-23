China introduces measures to ease marriage, childbirth and education burdens
World
China is stepping up with fresh policies to encourage more families to have kids, aiming to make marriage, childbirth, and education less stressful.
These changes come as the country faces a shrinking population, a big deal for its future economy and long-term economic growth.
China's population decline prompts policy action
China's population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, and China's government is offering child care subsidies and cutting preschool costs.
There's also a push to give rural migrants equal access to city services like schools.
All these moves are about supporting families and keeping the country's growth on track as leaders focus on "high-quality population development."