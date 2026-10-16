China invites Katie Zacharia after she questioned China's superpower prospects

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning replied warmly, saying, "We welcome her to visit China more often when she has the opportunity."

This exchange comes as U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology continue.

Fun fact: Zacharia has actually previously lived in China and worked at a law firm there, but her legal background is still a bit unclear.

She's also had some rough starts at press conferences, showing how tricky it can be to handle big diplomatic moments under the spotlight.