China invites Katie Zacharia after she questioned China's superpower prospects
China just invited new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia to visit more often, after she called out the country's "They don't even have proper toilets" in an interview.
Zacharia, speaking with influencer Jack Posobiec, even questioned if China could really be a future superpower because of its sanitation issues.
Katie Zacharia previously lived in China
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning replied warmly, saying, "We welcome her to visit China more often when she has the opportunity."
This exchange comes as U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology continue.
Fun fact: Zacharia has actually previously lived in China and worked at a law firm there, but her legal background is still a bit unclear.
She's also had some rough starts at press conferences, showing how tricky it can be to handle big diplomatic moments under the spotlight.