China issues fresh fentanyl crackdown guidelines before Xi-Trump Washington meeting
China just introduced fresh guidelines to crack down on fentanyl crimes, right before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington.
This move comes after the US pushed for tighter control over chemicals used to make fentanyl, a drug fueling America's opioid crisis.
China defines fentanyl offenses, restricts exports
The new rules spell out how fentanyl-related offenses will be handled, making clear distinctions between legal medicines and illegal substances.
They target smuggling, trafficking, transportation, manufacturing, illegal possession, and the use of the Internet to commit related crimes.
As of today (September 23), China also added two chemicals to its export control list, so shipping them to the US Mexico, or Canada now needs special permits.