China Merchants Port Holdings exits $392 million Colombo logistics hub
World
China Merchants Port Holdings has pulled out of a $392 million logistics hub project at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port.
The move leaves the door open for new investors, and with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority now inviting fresh proposals, Indian companies could get a shot at developing this key port facility.
India poised to boost Colombo influence
India already has a strong presence at Colombo Port through its investment in the Colombo West International Terminal.
With China stepping away, Indian firms have a real chance to boost their influence in one of South Asia's key maritime hubs, potentially shaping the region's shipping routes for years to come.