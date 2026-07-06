China test-fires missile into Pacific, angering Japan, Australia, New Zealand
What's the story
China has successfully test-fired a long-range strategic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the test was a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training and not directed at any specific target. The Chinese military said the missile carried a dummy warhead and landed in designated waters, without giving further details of the location. However, Japan and Australia have criticized the move, saying the action was "destabilizing" to the region.
Australian response
Australia calls missile test 'destabilising to the region'
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia has been clear that this "proposed test is in the context of a rapid military build-up by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects." "Destabilizing acts can lead to miscalculation," Wong said, stressing that such actions could lead to undesirable outcomes. The Pacific Island Forum leaders want peace in the ocean, and this test goes against that goal, she added.
Japanese response
Japan urges China to reconsider missile test
Japan's government also expressed "serious concern" over China's military activities. It urged Beijing to reconsider the missile test, as it could threaten Japan's security. "We expressed our grave concern over the Chinese military's increased activity," the government said. The Japanese coastguard was notified by Chinese authorities about falling space debris that could land in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
New Zealand response
New Zealand's reaction on China's missile test
New Zealand's government said it was informed of the planned launch shortly after it took place. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the development was "unwelcome and concerning." He added that New Zealand, like other Pacific countries, doesn't want China to use the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capabilities.
Chinese defense
What did the Chinese Foreign Ministry say?
In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry defended the launch as a routine military drill in accordance with international law. Spokesperson Mao Ning urged countries not to overinterpret the action and referred to the competent department for more details on the missile type used in this test. "It is in line with international law and international practice. The launch has been carried out in a safe, standardized and professional manner. We hope relevant countries will not over-interpret this," Mao said.