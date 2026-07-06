China test-fires missile into Pacific, angering Japan, Australia, New Zealand 

Australian response

Australia calls missile test 'destabilising to the region'

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia has been clear that this "proposed test is in the context of a rapid military build-up by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects." "Destabilizing acts can lead to miscalculation," Wong said, stressing that such actions could lead to undesirable outcomes. The Pacific Island Forum leaders want peace in the ocean, and this test goes against that goal, she added.