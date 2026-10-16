China open to working with India after Nirmala Sitharaman remarks
World
China has signaled it is open to working with India on economic and trade concerns.
This follows Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling out China for making it tough for Indian goods to enter its market, which she says is driving the growing trade gap.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded that China is not aiming for trade surplus and wants more balanced cooperation.
India's $105.93bn deficit with China
India's trade deficit with China hit $105.93 billion in the first nine months, because Indian exports face strict barriers in China.
While both sides are talking, India wants to solve things through dialogue instead of tariffs, but breaking into the Chinese market remains a challenge.