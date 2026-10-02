China opens 1st overseas air force base in Laos
World
China just launched its first overseas air force base at Ban Keun airfield in Laos, north of Vientiane.
The main goal is to train Laotian air force pilots, but the base could also see Chinese military equipment stationed there.
It's a clear sign that China wants to boost its military presence and modernize its forces across the Asia-Pacific.
Base deepens China Laos defense ties
This new base tightens defense ties between China and Laos, and comes as China ramps up efforts to expand abroad, even though it spends far less on defense than the US
Moves like this are being watched closely by other countries, especially the US since they show how China is growing its influence with partners willing to cooperate on military projects.